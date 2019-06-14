Diario Público
El colaborador de Late Motiv, Bob Pop, ha hecho una reflexión sobre los motivos por los que los partidos políticos incumplen sus promesas. “Lo hacen por venganza. Los políticos incumplen sus promesas pero, nosotros, los votantes también. Les decimos en las encuestas que les vamos a votar y luego pasamos de ellos”.

Según su reflexión, los políticos no sólo incumplen sus promesas por venganza, también lo hacen por nosotros.

Los políticos lo hacen por nuestro bien, porque saben que así les podremos votar sin culpa y sin avergonzarnos delante de nuestros amigos”.

Tras su flexión concluye su reflexión con una frase clara: la ultraderecha sí que cumple con sus amenazas.

"Poco a poco vamos asimilando que las promesas de los partidos progresistas no se cumplen, se quedan sin cumplir. Y pensamos que pasará lo mismo con las amenazas de los partidos de ultraderecha y lo que pasa es que no es así. Las promesas no se cumplen, pero las amenazas sí y cuando nos demos cuenta de eso será demasiado tarde”.

Las redes han aplaudido sus palabras.

