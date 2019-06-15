Diario Público
Diario Público

Pérez Jácome, el político que quería acabar con José Luis Baltar (y terminó uniéndose a él)

Por

El PP y Democracia Ourensana han firmado un acuerdo para gobernar en Ourense. Con la suma de ambas formaciones, salen las cuentas para conseguir los 14 concejales que otorgan la mayoría absoluta.

De esta manera, Gonzalo Pérez Jácome, de Democracia Ourensana -tercera fuerza más votada- coge el bastón de mando del Ayuntamiento. Un acuerdo que ha sorprendido en Galicia -y en toda España-. Parece irónico que quién fuera la diana de todas las descalificaciones de Jácome sea ahora el hombre que este sábado le convertirá en el alcalde de Orense: José Luis Baltar.

Eso sí, todo por mantener la Diputación, pasando por alto aquello de "psicópata de corbata". O lo de 'Pequeño Nicolás'. como le describe Jácome. Un nombre dice, que le va al pelo por su afición a hacerse selfies. Vamos, que ya lo dice el refrán: del amor al odio hay un paso. Sobretodo cuando a acuerdos se refiere.

Y como era de esperar, las reacciones no se han hecho de rogar:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo