Pérez Jácome, el político que quería acabar con José Luis Baltar (y terminó uniéndose a él)

El PP y Democracia Ourensana han firmado un acuerdo para gobernar en Ourense. Con la suma de ambas formaciones, salen las cuentas para conseguir los 14 concejales que otorgan la mayoría absoluta.
De esta manera, Gonzalo Pérez Jácome, de Democracia Ourensana -tercera fuerza más votada- coge el bastón de mando del Ayuntamiento. Un acuerdo que ha sorprendido en Galicia -y en toda España-. Parece irónico que quién fuera la diana de todas las descalificaciones de Jácome sea ahora el hombre que este sábado le convertirá en el alcalde de Orense: José Luis Baltar.
Eso sí, todo por mantener la Diputación, pasando por alto aquello de "psicópata de corbata". O lo de 'Pequeño Nicolás'. como le describe Jácome. Un nombre dice, que le va al pelo por su afición a hacerse selfies. Vamos, que ya lo dice el refrán: del amor al odio hay un paso. Sobretodo cuando a acuerdos se refiere.
El nuevo alcalde de Ourense pic.twitter.com/HzeSiCt6gg
— Däni (@DaniRCD_) 14 de junio de 2019
Y luego se ríen de Rufián pic.twitter.com/Ak89cZdf35
— Däni (@DaniRCD_) 14 de junio de 2019
Y como era de esperar, las reacciones no se han hecho de rogar:
Si esta 'Jartovino'
Lo que es igual a ir cocido de ???????? pic.twitter.com/tdSmJwKDba
— O_* (@YomismAsR) 15 de junio de 2019
Cada día que pasa, la política tiene más nivel. Decidme que es mentira y que ese descerebrado no es el alcalde o que el vídeo es del @elmundotoday
— Carlos T (@matt1es) 14 de junio de 2019
— Arko (@arkonero) 15 de junio de 2019
¿Pero esto que es madre mía? De @elmundotoday parece. ¡Pobrecitos Orensanos! ????
— ????Mari Carmen???? (@SheisMariCarmen) 15 de junio de 2019
La ostia con la ribera sacra!!!
Y la fariña de cambados copón!!
— EisensEinstein (@EisensEinstein) 15 de junio de 2019
— misspatetica (@missicaribe) 15 de junio de 2019
— ZUKA (@ZUUKABELEN) 15 de junio de 2019
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
