Una tuitera neoyorquina ha hecho reír a muchos usuarios con un tuit en el que confunde un bidé con un váter para hacer “cacas pequeñas”.

"Cosa favorita de Europa: tienen un pequeño inodoro para pequeños pops (cacas) y un inodoro más grande para pops (cacas) más grandes"

La usuaria pensaba que los europeos tenemos dos váteres, uno para “pops" grandes y otro para “pops" más pequeñas, siendo este último un bidé.

Las risas estaban aseguradas y muchos usuarios le han preguntado cómo se evaluaría que váter utilizar.

"Y un enorme inodoro para después de la Fabada del Desayuno".

"Por supuesto que eres americana"

"En España lo usamos de esta manera!!!"

