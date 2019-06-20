Una tuitera neoyorquina ha hecho reír a muchos usuarios con un tuit en el que confunde un bidé con un váter para hacer “cacas pequeñas”.

"Cosa favorita de Europa: tienen un pequeño inodoro para pequeños pops (cacas) y un inodoro más grande para pops (cacas) más grandes"

La usuaria pensaba que los europeos tenemos dos váteres, uno para “pops" grandes y otro para “pops" más pequeñas, siendo este último un bidé.

Las risas estaban aseguradas y muchos usuarios le han preguntado cómo se evaluaría que váter utilizar.

And a huge toilet for After Fabada Breakfast. pic.twitter.com/R0Yu5VrsDs — Tarot Roures ???? (@Tarot_Roures) 19 de junio de 2019

"Y un enorme inodoro para después de la Fabada del Desayuno".

of course you are american pic.twitter.com/0gg6FUFJTK — l u z í a ???? (@luciaisiperez) 18 de junio de 2019

"Por supuesto que eres americana"

Y como calculas que mierda te toca? — Inma Campins. (@inmaculada1997) 18 de junio de 2019

Como vea la bañera no vuelve — Kirgan (@KirganYT) 19 de junio de 2019

El que se encuentre el regalo en el bidé... pic.twitter.com/xVibQrnoQ0 — Nɧεŗ (@Bichejop) 18 de junio de 2019

Los europeos lo hacemos así:

Vamos a cargar. Lo echamos en el suelo. Si vemos que es grande a váter normal. Y si es pequeño al bidé — Gravesen ???? (@GravesenRM) 18 de junio de 2019

dime que no has cagao en un vidé — 0 (@ser0tonina_) 18 de junio de 2019

Vale y como pretende que la mierda pase por ahí? pic.twitter.com/DVzWIm3ROe — - olga || #taegiweek19 ???????? (@ChxrryKoo_) 19 de junio de 2019

In Spain we use it this way!!! pic.twitter.com/pguQ3lj30I — ⛃ HongMeng AZ5 (@JaimeAV13) 18 de junio de 2019

"En España lo usamos de esta manera!!!"