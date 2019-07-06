Diario Público
Resurrection Fest El aplaudido gesto del público del Resurrection Fest con un chico en silla de ruedas

El Resurrection Fest, festival de música heavy que lleva toda la semana dando voz a los mejores grupos del planeta, ha conseguido hacerse viral y no precisamente por los artistas que se están subiendo al escenario.

Ha sido al otro lado de los focos: en la pista donde los fans se aglutinaban. Durante la actuación de Trivium, banda estadounidense, una espectadora captó con su teléfono móvil cómo entre unos cuantos alzaban la silla de ruedas de un chico en una silla de ruedas, que, desde esa posición, tenía dificultades para ver el escenario.

El tuit, publicado por Marta Senn (@iammsenn), se ha hecho viral y ha emocionado a muchos usuarios.

Los comentarios no se han hecho esperar, todos aplaudiendo la iniciativa de los asistentes al festival.

