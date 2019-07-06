El Resurrection Fest, festival de música heavy que lleva toda la semana dando voz a los mejores grupos del planeta, ha conseguido hacerse viral y no precisamente por los artistas que se están subiendo al escenario.
Ha sido al otro lado de los focos: en la pista donde los fans se aglutinaban. Durante la actuación de Trivium, banda estadounidense, una espectadora captó con su teléfono móvil cómo entre unos cuantos alzaban la silla de ruedas de un chico en una silla de ruedas, que, desde esa posición, tenía dificultades para ver el escenario.
El tuit, publicado por Marta Senn (@iammsenn), se ha hecho viral y ha emocionado a muchos usuarios.
ENORME el público del @ResurrectionESP , ¡por un festi para todos! pic.twitter.com/tYZFjx9U6X
— Marta Senn (@iammsenn) 5 de julio de 2019
Los comentarios no se han hecho esperar, todos aplaudiendo la iniciativa de los asistentes al festival.
Mis mas sinceros respetos a todos los héroes/heroínas que han estado dándolo todo para que todos disfrutemos por igual. No os conozco, pero sois lo mas grande. Gracias????
— Error 404 (@GuilloCyanide) 5 de julio de 2019
El chico nos lo pidió y no nos costó nada!!!! ????
— Pedro Serrallet Royo (@BOYMETALDEATH) 5 de julio de 2019
