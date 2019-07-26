Diario Público
Tour de Francia ¿Crees que tu trabajo es un infierno? Prueba a borrar penes en el Tour de Francia

Hay trabajos que nunca sabrías que existen si no es por la casualidad. El caso del verano es el que se ha destapado en el Tour de Francia. La competición ciclista más importante del mundo sufre de un problema: los aficionados, a sabiendas de que los ciclistas pasarán por ciertas carreteras (acompañados de miles de cámaras) pintan penes para que aparezcan claramente en todos los televisores del mundo.

El dato sorprendente es que el Tour tiene gente contratada específicamente para eso: limpiar o maquillar esos penes para que pasen desapercibidos ante las cámaras.

Las bromas, como era de esperar, han sido muy variadas.

