Hay trabajos que nunca sabrías que existen si no es por la casualidad. El caso del verano es el que se ha destapado en el Tour de Francia. La competición ciclista más importante del mundo sufre de un problema: los aficionados, a sabiendas de que los ciclistas pasarán por ciertas carreteras (acompañados de miles de cámaras) pintan penes para que aparezcan claramente en todos los televisores del mundo.
El dato sorprendente es que el Tour tiene gente contratada específicamente para eso: limpiar o maquillar esos penes para que pasen desapercibidos ante las cámaras.
¿Cuál es tu labor en el Tour de France? Pues... ????
Trabajadores disimulan penes en recorrido de la competencia ciclista ????♂️
???? https://t.co/5DqvyFFTct pic.twitter.com/TkIJw8xitd
— La Afición (@laaficion) July 22, 2019
Las bromas, como era de esperar, han sido muy variadas.
Profesión : borrador oficial de penes.... https://t.co/RJ92JTV5tI
— Eduardo Mosqueira (@emosqueira) July 22, 2019
¡Cipoteclistas!
— elninodelaselva (@elninodelaselva) July 22, 2019
Pero por qué? Si el Tour es la polla
— kelevra (@pazuzukelevra) July 22, 2019
Le han puesto en bandeja el chiste a Matías Prats...penes...corredores... pic.twitter.com/yxBM3V8umf
— maldemuchos (@politicadevida) July 22, 2019
Llibertat penes politics
— thesanirac (@thesanirac) July 22, 2019
Una heroica brigada busca los gigantescos penes pintados en las carreteras del Tour y los repinta hasta disimularlos. Luego me dicen que el ciclismo actual no da buenas historias. https://t.co/7uBZcuoihu
vía @nedboulting
— Ander Izagirre (@anderiza) July 21, 2019
Una historia de cojones #chisteahuevo
— Pablo CaballeroPayán (@pablocpayan) July 21, 2019
