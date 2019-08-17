Diario Público
Diario Público

Las dudas de quienes alquilan vientres para tener hijos: «¿Cuáles son las calidades de la futura madre?»

Por

El negocio de los vientres de alquiler deja en la red testimonios y dudas que vienen a explicar los intereses reales de quienes se quieren 'animar' a realizar esta práctica, prohibida en España pero legal en lugares como EEUU, Canadá o Ucrania, entre otros países.

Este hilo es un ejemplo de alguien que ha buceado en uno de esos foros y ha pescado testimonios variados y algunos, cuando menos, sorprendentes.

¿Necesita usted el ticket por si quiere devolverlo?

Condición: controlada las 24 horas

¿El vientre de alquiler es siempre un gesto "altruista" de la gestante? No lo sé, Rick...

Pues eso...

Busque, compare, y si encuentra algo mejor...

La mujer es lo de menos, claro.

Estamos preocupado por lo que come por 'nuestro hijo', pero habrá controles "y eso", ¿no?

Hay una larga lista de dudas y preguntas en este foro en concreto, toda una radiografía de aquellos que desean ser padres alquilando a una mujer para que sea la gestante. Tuya es la opinión.

Lo último en Tremending