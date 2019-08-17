Las dudas de quienes alquilan vientres para tener hijos: «¿Cuáles son las calidades de la futura madre?»

El negocio de los vientres de alquiler deja en la red testimonios y dudas que vienen a explicar los intereses reales de quienes se quieren 'animar' a realizar esta práctica, prohibida en España pero legal en lugares como EEUU, Canadá o Ucrania, entre otros países.
Este hilo es un ejemplo de alguien que ha buceado en uno de esos foros y ha pescado testimonios variados y algunos, cuando menos, sorprendentes.
¿Necesita usted el ticket por si quiere devolverlo?
Pregunta en un foro de vientres de alquiler.
"Que podría hacer si tengo mi bebé por gestación subrogada pero luego me encuentro con un bebé que va a tener problemas toda su vida?".. pic.twitter.com/PZ1eVMK3Lx
— gmm (@gmm223) August 16, 2019
Condición: controlada las 24 horas
Pareja heterosexual, busca una gestante, sana, fuerte, coherente.. Por eso debe ser alguien comprometido a vivir en su chalet desde el minuto uno, con su seguro médico privado y la posterior ayuda económica... Gestante a domicilio pic.twitter.com/zIXAfe0woh
— gmm (@gmm223) August 16, 2019
¿El vientre de alquiler es siempre un gesto "altruista" de la gestante? No lo sé, Rick...
Mujer se ofrece a ser gestante. Motivo =problemas económicos. pic.twitter.com/WiBJNprqNB
— gmm (@gmm223) August 16, 2019
Pues eso...
Mujer se ofrece a ser gestante. Motivo =problemas económicos. pic.twitter.com/WiBJNprqNB
— gmm (@gmm223) August 16, 2019
Busque, compare, y si encuentra algo mejor...
Mujer se ofrece a ser gestante. Motivo =problemas económicos. pic.twitter.com/WiBJNprqNB
— gmm (@gmm223) August 16, 2019
La mujer es lo de menos, claro.
"Hola, mi gestante tiene gastroenteritis y tengo miedo que pueda afectar al embarazo. Puede algo al bebé? Lleva ya más de 2 días enferma" ...
Imagináis que pregunta por la mujer que gesta?... La da igual. Creo que es un gran ejemplo de uso de la mujer como incubadora... pic.twitter.com/Y8Fr6WRsWi
— gmm (@gmm223) August 16, 2019
Estamos preocupado por lo que come por 'nuestro hijo', pero habrá controles "y eso", ¿no?
No están preocupados por la alimentación que lleva. Están preocupados xq no coma lo que ellos quieren que coma para que su "producto" salga perfecto... pic.twitter.com/wEJjUEpT4O
— gmm (@gmm223) August 16, 2019
Hay una larga lista de dudas y preguntas en este foro en concreto, toda una radiografía de aquellos que desean ser padres alquilando a una mujer para que sea la gestante. Tuya es la opinión.
