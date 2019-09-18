Diario Público
Twitter ”¿Qué entrecomillado de portada de Lecturas eres hoy?”: los titulares dignos de una película de Hitchcock

La revista Lecturas deja portadas de lo más variopintas. Muchas de ellas se titulan con declaraciones muy impactantes de algún personaje del mundo de la televisión en España. Por eso, el tuitero Guillermo Alonso ha recopilado nueve portadas, muy dramáticas, y ha peguntado a sus seguidores con qué entrecomillado se identifican.

El tuit ha recibido decenas de respuestas y, algunos tuiteros, han aportado sus propias portadas para decir cómo se sienten.

