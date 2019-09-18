La revista Lecturas deja portadas de lo más variopintas. Muchas de ellas se titulan con declaraciones muy impactantes de algún personaje del mundo de la televisión en España. Por eso, el tuitero Guillermo Alonso ha recopilado nueve portadas, muy dramáticas, y ha peguntado a sus seguidores con qué entrecomillado se identifican.
¿Qué entrecomillado de portada de Lecturas eres hoy? pic.twitter.com/IxWcdVn4uW
— Guillermo Alonso (@twillermoalonso) September 16, 2019
El tuit ha recibido decenas de respuestas y, algunos tuiteros, han aportado sus propias portadas para decir cómo se sienten.
A ver, que se me olvidó la que mejor nos define al grueso de los españoles. pic.twitter.com/QTmpu9Lxb0
— Guillermo Alonso (@twillermoalonso) September 16, 2019
Los lunes está fácil elegir, el 1.
— Javier Lázaro (@JLazaroS) September 16, 2019
"Tengo pesadillas y me despierto gritando"
— Elҽna.Roaɖmonkҽy ???? (@ERoadmonkey) September 16, 2019
— ACHE (@achekor) September 16, 2019
Claramente 9
— Inma S. de Martín (@inmasaranova) September 16, 2019
Menos el tres, cualquiera
— Gemma (@ros015) September 16, 2019
1 y 7, sin duda.
— Scheherezade Surià (@Scheherezade_SL) September 16, 2019
Lunes 1. Martes 2. Miércoles 9. Jueves 5. Viernes 8. Sábado 3. Domingo 4.
— aarang (@andreaaran_g) September 16, 2019
