Las redes sociales piden el boicot a ‘El Hormiguero’ por invitar a Santiago Abascal

Esta noche, El hormiguero, programa de Pablo Motos, recibe al líder de Vox y candidato a las elecciones generales del próximo 10 de noviembre, Santiago Abascal. Esta noticia no ha sentado nada bien a los usuarios de twitter, que han mostrado su indignación y han invitado a no ver la emisión de esta noche, bajo el hashtag #BoicotElHormiguero. El llamamiento se ha posicionado como primera tendencia en muy poco tiempo en España.
Las redes piden su boicot y argumentan que la presencia de Abascal en este programa es un blanqueamiento del fascismo ya que el formato de El Hormiguero muestra la faceta más divertida de quienes acuden. Por ello, muchos usuarios han recordado que Abascal es el líder de un partido de ultraderecha abiertamente machista, racista y homófobo. Por otro lado, hay quienes critican el biocot al programa haciendo que surja un debate que está ocupando la actualidad tuitera.
Yo no tengo que hacer #BoicotElHormiguero. No veo nunca el programa del rey de los cuñados.
— Pablo Mugüerza (@pabletepucela) October 10, 2019
No hace falta decir nada más. Emitirlo lo van a emitir igualmente pero si conseguimos que se estrelle en audicencias será maravilloso. #BoicotElHormiguero
— Serenity Xenite ???????? (@xenabrielle1) October 10, 2019
Ascazo de ver como intentan blanquear a Abascal y V????x. #BoicotElHormiguero
— Alonapa❤???????? (@alonapa) October 10, 2019
El espectáculo a cualquier precio no es espectáculo. #BoicotElHormiguero
— nachoooooo (@nachosarro) October 10, 2019
Santiago Abascal visitará el @El_Hormiguero y no se os ocurre otra idea que lanzar la etiqueta #BoicotElHormiguero para que todo el mundo lo vea.
— Esteban Navarro (@EstebanNavarroS) October 10, 2019
Pues hoy más que nunca habrá que verlo. #BoicotElHormiguero
— Toño Vidal (@Tonovidal) October 10, 2019
