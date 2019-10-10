Diario Público
Las redes sociales piden el boicot a ‘El Hormiguero’ por invitar a Santiago Abascal

Esta noche, El hormiguero, programa de Pablo Motos, recibe al líder de Vox y candidato a las elecciones generales del próximo 10 de noviembre, Santiago Abascal. Esta noticia no ha sentado nada bien a los usuarios de twitter, que han mostrado su indignación y han invitado a no ver la emisión de esta noche, bajo el hashtag #BoicotElHormiguero. El llamamiento se ha posicionado como primera tendencia en muy poco tiempo en España.

Las redes piden su boicot y argumentan que la presencia de Abascal en este programa es un blanqueamiento del fascismo ya que el formato de El Hormiguero muestra la faceta más divertida de quienes acuden. Por ello, muchos usuarios han recordado que Abascal es el líder de un partido de ultraderecha abiertamente machista, racista y homófobo. Por otro lado, hay quienes critican el biocot al programa haciendo que surja un debate que está ocupando la actualidad tuitera.

