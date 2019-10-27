La jornada de protestas en Barcelona por la sentencia del procés se saldó con más de 40 heridos y varios detenidos. Los Mossos y la Policía Nacional, una vez más, fueron apuntados con el dedo a través de redes sociales.

Los vídeos publicados por TV3 y El Nacional muestran a las autoridades cargando contra los manifestantes y disparando balas de goma de una manera que podía provocar daños en los asistentes. CTXT, medio asociado con Público, cubrió las manifestaciones y captó momentos muy tensos.

El periodista Xavier Cervantes se hizo eco de varios momentos de mucha agresividad.

Hubo usuarios que criticaron a la actuación de los Mossos, ya que en una imagen se ve a una mujer que cae al suelo tras un manotazo de un antidisturbios.

¿Qué clase de persona tienes que ser para ponerle la rodilla en la cabeza a alguien que está completamente inmovilizado que grita "no he hecho nada"? La misma clase de gentuza que tienes que ser para pisarle la mano a un detenido que te pide que no le pises. https://t.co/N4k9Y7YQMv

— · Hibai Arbide Aza · (@Hibai_) October 26, 2019