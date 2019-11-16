Diario Público
Bolivia Atacan a Evo Morales por el lugar donde dormía y las redes no dan crédito: “Hay hostales de dos estrellas más ostentosos”

Por

El Golpe de Estado en Bolivia sigue dejando titulares... Aunque algunos son más forzados que otros. Evo Morales, que tuvo que abandonar el país porque existía un alto riesgo de que fuera asesinado, sigue siendo objeto de críticas pese a su dimisión.

Una cuenta de Twitter gestionada por periodistas venezolanos se quiso hacer eco del lugar donde dormía el presidente antes de su derrocamiento. Con la intención de mostrar el derroche de Morales, se muestra una imagen de la habitación, muy lejos de la ostentosidad que este medio le presuponía.

Tras la publicación, muchos tuiteros no daban crédito al titular. "Suite secreta y ostentosa", mientras solo se ve una cama, una mesa y dos sillas.

