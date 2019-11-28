A estas alturas, creíamos que pocas cosas que vinieran del presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, podían sorprendernos y menos aún en Twitter. Sin embargo, el mandatario estadounidense, envuelto en un proceso de impeachment, se ha empeñado en llevarnos la contraria. Esta vez se ha venido arriba publicando un montaje fotográfico en el que aparece su cara en el cuerpo de Rocky Balboa. Fue su forma de sacar pecho el mismo día en que EEUU informó de que el PIB del país creció a una tasa interanual del 2,1% entre julio y septiembre.

Con lo que Trump no contaba (o quizá sí) es con que no puede competir con el ingenio tuitero y pocos minutos después de publicar su curioso mensaje se convirtió en pasto de los memes:

