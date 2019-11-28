A estas alturas, creíamos que pocas cosas que vinieran del presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, podían sorprendernos y menos aún en Twitter. Sin embargo, el mandatario estadounidense, envuelto en un proceso de impeachment, se ha empeñado en llevarnos la contraria. Esta vez se ha venido arriba publicando un montaje fotográfico en el que aparece su cara en el cuerpo de Rocky Balboa. Fue su forma de sacar pecho el mismo día en que EEUU informó de que el PIB del país creció a una tasa interanual del 2,1% entre julio y septiembre.
Sí, esta es la cuenta OFICIAL del presidente de EEUU. https://t.co/b4mf0elTFD
— Principia Marsupia (@pmarsupia) November 27, 2019
Con lo que Trump no contaba (o quizá sí) es con que no puede competir con el ingenio tuitero y pocos minutos después de publicar su curioso mensaje se convirtió en pasto de los memes:
Esto solo lo podemos igualar haciendo presidente a Rafa Mora. https://t.co/9nZUzw2N6E
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) November 27, 2019
Expectations vs. Reality pic.twitter.com/AffwLQQyKj
— ❄️ Svarun ???????? (@svarun_01) November 27, 2019
Como tú te ves / Como te ven los demás pic.twitter.com/Ao2zLBeAUL
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) November 28, 2019
En su caso cómo lo ven los demas pic.twitter.com/4g7ebnZq0k
— SAN KOKUS (@sankokus) November 28, 2019
https://t.co/VJiucd5Ms2 pic.twitter.com/y9Ht3Be4Er
— Bat-uitero (@Bat_uitero) November 28, 2019
More likely!!! pic.twitter.com/CvH3aFYUDb
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) November 27, 2019
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) November 27, 2019
https://t.co/QmzHSrGcd9 pic.twitter.com/cIReqQ5JqQ
— Kim Jong-un (@norcoreano) November 27, 2019
I’ll take this all day long. pic.twitter.com/TCz1biOmrg
— Single Payer or Bust???? (@stephlynn1982) November 27, 2019
Captain Bone Spur!?!? Pffffft pic.twitter.com/TCuH7SMviA
— Ivan Brumski (@brumski1) November 27, 2019
— Ema Carolina (@EmaCarolina2018) November 27, 2019
— Bobby Craig (@BobbyCr48838634) November 28, 2019
