Twitter Críticas a Inés Arrimadas por sacar el CV de Lastra: “Después de perder 47 escaños sigue creyendo que así se hace política“

Inés Arrimadas tuvo una muy comentada actuación en la jornada de investidura. Tras un discurso fuertemente criticado a través de las redes sociales, la diputada de Ciudadanos pasó la jornada del domingo entre risas..., a su costa.

Todo se debió a la actitud de la diputada, que intentó desestabilizar a Adriana Lastra, portavoz del PSOE, mostrándole una copia de su CV.

Pero el plan no salió como ella esperaba y fue la propia Arrimadas la protagonista de las bromas.

