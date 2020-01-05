Inés Arrimadas tuvo una muy comentada actuación en la jornada de investidura. Tras un discurso fuertemente criticado a través de las redes sociales, la diputada de Ciudadanos pasó la jornada del domingo entre risas..., a su costa.
Todo se debió a la actitud de la diputada, que intentó desestabilizar a Adriana Lastra, portavoz del PSOE, mostrándole una copia de su CV.
Arrimadas le enseña a Lastra su currículum vacío. ???? pic.twitter.com/4ysc2xv8Jr
— Pablo CG (@pablocast13) January 5, 2020
Pero el plan no salió como ella esperaba y fue la propia Arrimadas la protagonista de las bromas.
Bien aquí Arrimadas.#Investidurisima #investidurasanchez #InvestiduraARV #debatedeinvestidura #InvestiduraRTVE pic.twitter.com/SIrxjaQGMg
— ǝɹpuɐ (@AndreSiso11) January 5, 2020
Cambiaron a Rivera por Arrimadas, el adoquín por una una carpeta.... pero el ridículo político continúa. pic.twitter.com/czWSWtFmLV
— Felipe J. Sicilia (@felipe_sicilia) January 5, 2020
Después de perder 47 escaños en pocos meses Arrimadas sigue creyendo que así se hace política pic.twitter.com/u6YE2zKXD8
— Gonzalo Boye (@boye_g) January 5, 2020
De mayor, Inés Arrimadas quiere ser Rosa Díez. pic.twitter.com/CuB8liIxxw
— Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) January 4, 2020
Arrimadas es la John Cobra del congreso
— Inma (@InmaVenegasRF) January 5, 2020
arrimadas holding the best 2020 festival line up pic.twitter.com/Y1XrOLdlkw
— Juan Monterroso (@publirrojo) January 5, 2020
Si no hiciera el ridículo, sería realmente Inés Arrimadas? https://t.co/h2FbjpyFx9
— Nicolás del Cuerpo (@Nicodcs28) January 5, 2020
