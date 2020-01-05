Inés Arrimadas tuvo una muy comentada actuación en la jornada de investidura. Tras un discurso fuertemente criticado a través de las redes sociales, la diputada de Ciudadanos pasó la jornada del domingo entre risas..., a su costa.

Todo se debió a la actitud de la diputada, que intentó desestabilizar a Adriana Lastra, portavoz del PSOE, mostrándole una copia de su CV.

Pero el plan no salió como ella esperaba y fue la propia Arrimadas la protagonista de las bromas.

arrimadas holding the best 2020 festival line up pic.twitter.com/Y1XrOLdlkw

— Juan Monterroso (@publirrojo) January 5, 2020