Twitter Rechazan un guion porque su creador tiene pocos seguidores en redes: “Avísanos si los aumentas“

El pasado lunes, el tuitero Carles Ponsi denunció, a través de su cuenta de Twitter, la respuesta que le dio una editorial tras presentar un guion en el que llevaba trabajando mucho tiempo.

“Gracias por enviarnos tu proyecto. Nos ha gustado mucho pero después de consultar el alcance de tus redes sociales, lamentablemente no lo podemos editar. No dudes en ponerte en contacto con nosotros más adelante si se presenta algún aumento de seguidores”, fue la respuesta que recibió Ponsi.

Este mensaje ha reabierto el debate y las redes se han mostrado muy críticas con la tendencia de algunas empresas a la hora de valorar a las personas por sus seguidores y no por su talento.

Aunque parezca una locura, este no ha sido el único caso en el que una empresa deja en segundo plano el talento de una persona. En junio de 2018, salió a la luz un polémico anuncio en el que se buscaba a una actriz en Madrid para grabar una serie. ¿El requisito? Tener al menos 80.000 seguidores en Instagram.

Al hilo de esa polémica, el secretario general de la Unión de Actores y Actrices explicó que “no se pueden permitir este tipo de ofertas” si se busca una industria sana y potente.

