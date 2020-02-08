Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter Greta Thunberg lo dice todo sin decir nada: su tuit viral que alerta de la crisis climática

Por

Greta Thunberg, imagen de la lucha contra el cambio climático, es capaz de hacer viral un mensaje en el que no se dice nada significativo. Con la noticia era suficiente.

La joven publicó en su perfil de Twitter la preocupante noticia de que la Antártida ha alcanzado su temperatura máxima en la historia. Thunberg se hizo eco de ello.

El deshielo de los polos, tal vez una de las cuestiones más repetidas en torno al cambio climático, poco a poco empieza a hacerse realidad. 18 grados durante una jornada de enero es altamente preocupante.

"Es una temperatura que no asociamos a la Antártica, ni siquiera en la temporada de verano", ha comentado en Ginebra la portavoz de la OMM, Clare Nullis.

Expertos del organismo formarán un comité especial para verificar si efectivamente se trata de un nuevo récord para el continente helado, para lo cual analizarán todos los datos que logren reunir.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo