Twitter “Es repugnante que tú defiendas esto”: la vergonzosa frase de un diputado a Echenique durante el debate de la eutanasia

El vicepresidente del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, ha publicado un tuit explicando lo sucedido en el Congreso de los Diputados cuando se debatía la proposición no de ley sobre la eutanasia.
En su primera intervención, Pablo Echenique ha hablado de Ramón Sampedro, un ciudadano tetrapléjico que pidió ejercer su derecho a morir y, tras ser denegada la petición, tuvo que pedir ayuda. Este personaje inspiró la película Mar adentro.

Tras la intervención de Echenique, Iglesias ha publicado un tuit muy crítico: “Mientras Pablo Echenique defendía la eutanasia un diputado de la derecha le ha gritado “es repugnante que tú defiendas esto”. Me ha podido la rabia y he preguntado en alto quién ha dicho eso. Pido disculpas por ello. Pero ese diputado debe dar la cara y pedir perdón a Pablo”.

Esas palabras se han escuchado momentos después de que Echenique catalogase de “repugnantes” las argumentaciones de la derecha.

Pablo Iglesias ha subido la intervención del portavoz en la que se puede apreciar lo sucedido.

(Minuto 4.03 del vídeo)

