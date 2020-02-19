Diario Público
Alcalde de Madrid Almeida pega un balonazo a un niño inaugurando un campo de fútbol

Este miércoles, el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, inauguró un nuevo campo de fútbol en un barrio madrileño. Durante el acto se animó también a tirar un penalty, con tan mala fortuna que acabó pegando un balonazo fortuito a un niño que se colocó junto a la portería, como puede verse en el vídeo que varios tuiteros han movido por las redes sociales.

Antes Almeida había aprovechado para mostrar su dominio del esférico con unos toques, un vídeo que después compartió en sus redes sociales con un comentario jocoso: "Si alguien me quiere fichar… estoy en el mercado".

