"Los españoles son muy españoles y mucho españoles": el juego de Twitter que dice la frase de Rajoy que te representa

"Es el vecino el que elige al alcalde y es el alcalde el que quiere que sean los vecinos el alcalde". Las frases que dejó el expresidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, siempre serán recordadas por los ciudadanos.
Para muestra, este tweet que recopila en formato GIF algunas de las joyas que Rajoy fue dejando ante los micrófonos durante su tiempo en política. Los usuarios simplemente tienen que detener el GIF para conocer qué cita de M. Rajoy les representa mejor. Parece que la idea ha tenido mucho éxito y muchos tuiteros se sienten representados por la frase que les ha tocado.
Detén el gif para saber que frase de Rajoy te representa pic.twitter.com/Ym12AlzK6b
— Ghospi ???? (@Ghospii) February 25, 2020
Soy demasiado sentimental, para todo. pic.twitter.com/8bIQBYum47
— ????????????. (@AniSourire) February 25, 2020
La mía me representa al 100% pic.twitter.com/XRvhRyezgy
— Ghospi ???? (@Ghospii) February 25, 2020
El mejor XD pic.twitter.com/gWPObRE8Nb
— ♡♡♡DarkLight♡♡♡ (@Girlight13) February 25, 2020
— Haru ???? (@HarukasMind) February 25, 2020
— ???????????? (@_0ta_) February 25, 2020
Legend???? pic.twitter.com/jS4qan5sSY
— ???????????? (@albicax) February 25, 2020
