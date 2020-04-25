Es 25 de abril y Carlos Bardem ha querido homenajear la revolución portuguesa estableciendo algunos paralelismos entre España y el país vecino.
Dos transiciones diferentes de dos países vecinos que reflejan dos maneras muy diferentes de combatir el fascismo y de la evolución que las derechas han tenido en respectivas naciones.
A quien se pregunta por la diferencia entre #Portugal y España, entre sus derechas. Solo recordar que allí hubo una revolución socialista democrática que echó a los fascistas. Aquí la transición les garantizó impunidad, dejó todo atado y bien atado #25Abril #Opovoéquemmaisordena https://t.co/5K1PcQKffp
— Carlos Bardem Oficial (@carlosbardem) April 25, 2020
El tuit cuenta con centenares de respuestas y muchas de ellas se suman a las críticas comparativas.
Aprovecho tweets como éste para explicarle a mi hijo de 13 años hechos históricos importantes para nuestra vida. Gracias @carlosbardem
— Elisa ???????????? (@ruiz_gimenez) April 25, 2020
Allí echaron al dictador, aquí se murió en la cama y sus herederos de quedaron con todo lo robado a los españoles.
Malditos sean.
— MARIA JESUS M SILVA (@nomadayo) April 25, 2020
España el único país donde prosperó el fascismo... y algunos (muy ignorantes) están hasta orgullosos...
— Sterling Malory Archer (@isi_i_isi_i) April 25, 2020
#25Abril de 2020, España sigue con:
-Los crímenes franquistas impunes, contra lo denunciado por la ONU
-Las sentencias franquistas vigentes
-Sus asesinados tirados en cunetas
-Su nieta como duquesa de Franco
-La familia que impuso como jefa de Estado sin urnas
— Accountable (@Accountable2019) April 25, 2020
