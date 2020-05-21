Diario Público
Covid-19 Un hombre que perdió a su mujer por el coronavirus se estremece al ver las caceroladas: "Una vergüenza total"

"Una vergüenza total [...]. Como dejasen la libertad que quieren esto iba a subir el triple". Es la opinión sobre las protestas de las caceroladas recogida en Leganés por un reportero del programa Todo es Mentira de Cuatro. El mismo hombre cuenta después su dura historia: "Yo he perdido a mi mujer por el coronavirus pero no tiene la culpa nadie. He estado ingresado en el Ifema 22 días y muerto tres veces. Me ha salvado el marcapasos. A mi mujer no la vi cuando la ingresaron. No me he podido despedir de ella. Se la han llevado a incinerar a Huelva".

Su testimonio ha emocionado a los que lo han visto, y muchos lo han comentado en las redes. El propio reportero que lo recogió asegura que les "encogió el corazón".

