"Una vergüenza total [...]. Como dejasen la libertad que quieren esto iba a subir el triple". Es la opinión sobre las protestas de las caceroladas recogida en Leganés por un reportero del programa Todo es Mentira de Cuatro. El mismo hombre cuenta después su dura historia: "Yo he perdido a mi mujer por el coronavirus pero no tiene la culpa nadie. He estado ingresado en el Ifema 22 días y muerto tres veces. Me ha salvado el marcapasos. A mi mujer no la vi cuando la ingresaron. No me he podido despedir de ella. Se la han llevado a incinerar a Huelva".

pic.twitter.com/7wE6KcOlSG — Ibon Perez (@ibonpereztv) May 20, 2020

Su testimonio ha emocionado a los que lo han visto, y muchos lo han comentado en las redes. El propio reportero que lo recogió asegura que les "encogió el corazón".

Menuda dosis de realidad me dio Juan Gabriel. Me emocionó muchísimo su historia: cruda, dura, real... Tenía los dedos vendados porque se había quemado cocinando y nunca antes lo había hecho. Se lo dije, me hubiese encantado darle el abrazo más grande del mundo. #TodoEsMentira20M

