Diario Público
Diario Público

"Huevos súper grandes": las mejores respuestas de los tuiteros a los mensajes del PP por el Orgullo

Por

Ya saben que en Tremending nos gusta poner a los políticos ante el espejo. No es esta la primera vez (tampoco será la última, ya se lo advertimos) que ponemos en evidencia a nuestros dirigentes por su falta de coherencia, por decirlo delicadamente. Esta vez ha sido el PP que ha tenido a bien sacar a relucir su hipocresía, por decirlo de una manera más cruda. Lo ha hecho con motivo del día del Orgullo Gay, celebrado este pasado fin de semana: los populares publicaron en su cuenta de Twitter varios mensaje celebrando la efeméride. Mensajes como el siguiente:

¿Dónde está el problema? Pues como bien recuerdan los tuiteros, los dirigentes del PP, en alianza con los de Vox, llevan tres meses arremetiendo contra el Gobierno por su gestión de la emergencia sanitaria provocada por el coronavirus. Ir de la mano de Vox, formar gobiernos regionales y municipales donde los números les dieron para hacerlo y, en definitiva, compartir estrategia y objetivo con la ultraderecha para desgastar al Gobierno no parece muy compatible con la reivindicación del Orgullo.

Claro, la legión tuitera ha sacado los colores al PP de todas las maneras posibles.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo