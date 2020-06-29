Diario Público
Diario Público

Robo en Brasil Una reportera de la CNN es atracada a punta de cuchillo en pleno directo

Por

Un hombre atracó el pasado sábado a punta de cuchillo a la reportera de CNN Brasil Bruna Macedo mientras transmitía en vivo.

El atracador sorprendió a la periodista, que realizaba una conexión en directo desde el Ponte das Bandeiras, en São Paulo. La reportera se vio obligada a entregarle los dos teléfonos móviles que llevaba. Fue entonces cuando la realización cortó la señal y desde plató, el presentador Rafael Colombo explicó minutos después lo sucedido.

Bruna Macedo no sufrió ningún daño físico. El hombre fue detenido horas después por la Policía brasileña.

Lo último en Tremending