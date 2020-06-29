Un hombre atracó el pasado sábado a punta de cuchillo a la reportera de CNN Brasil Bruna Macedo mientras transmitía en vivo.
El atracador sorprendió a la periodista, que realizaba una conexión en directo desde el Ponte das Bandeiras, en São Paulo. La reportera se vio obligada a entregarle los dos teléfonos móviles que llevaba. Fue entonces cuando la realización cortó la señal y desde plató, el presentador Rafael Colombo explicó minutos después lo sucedido.
Bruna Macedo no sufrió ningún daño físico. El hombre fue detenido horas después por la Policía brasileña.
Bruna Macedo, repórter da @CNNBrasil, foi assaltada enquanto fazia um link ao vivo na região da Ponte das Bandeiras, em SP. Foi ameaçada com uma faca e teve dois celulares roubados, segundo a emissora.
Que situação horrível. Fique bem, Bruna! pic.twitter.com/f1Iv8ne9pe
— Anaís Motta (de ????) (@_amotta) June 27, 2020
