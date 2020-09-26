"Machismo, estafa y fraude laboral, todo de golpe": la falsa oferta de trabajo de camarera que esconde condiciones denigrantes

No es la primera ocasión en la que una tuitera cuenta que las condiciones que le han ofrecido en una entrevista de trabajo distaban mucho de las que indicaban en el portal de empleo, pero este caso está causando un gran revuelo por las sorprendentes y denigrantes condiciones que le ofrecen a la entrevistada.
María acudió este viernes a una entrevista para un puesto de camarera. Aparentemente todo era normal, hasta que le explicaron en detalle lo que tendría que hacer. Ella no debía servir comida, ni limpiar, ni siquiera atender a los clientes. Tal como cuenta la usuaria, para acceder al puesto de trabajo, debía darse de alta en aplicaciones para ligar y llevar a señores mayores de 35 años y con trabajo a consumir en el restaurante.
Hoy he ido a una entrevista de trabajo, donde había sido preseleccionada mediante la app JobToday.
La oferta era de CAMARERA. Muy lejos de la realidad.
Abro hilo ???????? pic.twitter.com/HsaBups9SR
— M A R Í A (@mariatwelve_) September 25, 2020
Las redes se han volcado con ella y han reclamado inspecciones en los anuncios de empleo para evitar este tipo de situaciones:
Así está el panorama laboral para las mujeres, ofertas engañosas de trabajo de camarera que las dirigen a la prostitución. https://t.co/DNC7YtHvD6
— Luz Sánchez Gámez (@luz1621) September 26, 2020
Este caso é un escándalo!! Machismo, estafa e fraude laboral, todo de golpe.
CC/ @PiliCancela @Yolanda_Diaz_ @IreneMontero https://t.co/Fl85s8kpkK
— Fran M. Hidalgo (@frmartinezh) September 26, 2020
Lo más repugnante de todo (si es que es posible) es que es más habitual de lo que parece...
TREMENDO https://t.co/f2lm3yR1M6
— María Torres (@7MTorres) September 26, 2020
Todos los días. En todos lados. https://t.co/bVgp1LGzSj
— Stéphane M. Grueso (@fanetin) September 26, 2020
Sin palabras.
Por favor, difundamos y denunciemos este tipo de acciones. https://t.co/kVFREmCvOE
— _yellowdreams (@_yellowdreams) September 26, 2020
Unos miserables que quieren contratar como prostituta lo que anuncian cómo puesto de camarera. Gracias por difundir, compañera https://t.co/60QQrvBUus
— Isa M????????????❤️ ???????????? (@isamisla) September 26, 2020
Estas cosas pasan más de lo que os podéis imaginar... https://t.co/gdGYO9bNSe
— Beatriz Cano (@beacanomiau) September 26, 2020
