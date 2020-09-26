Diario Público
"Machismo, estafa y fraude laboral, todo de golpe": la falsa oferta de trabajo de camarera que esconde condiciones denigrantes

No es la primera ocasión en la que una tuitera cuenta que las condiciones que le han ofrecido en una entrevista de trabajo distaban mucho de las que indicaban en el portal de empleo, pero este caso está causando un gran revuelo por las sorprendentes y denigrantes condiciones que le ofrecen a la entrevistada.

María acudió este viernes a una entrevista para un puesto de camarera. Aparentemente todo era normal, hasta que le explicaron en detalle lo que tendría que hacer. Ella no debía servir comida, ni limpiar, ni siquiera atender a los clientes. Tal como cuenta la usuaria, para acceder al puesto de trabajo, debía darse de alta en aplicaciones para ligar y llevar a señores mayores de 35 años y con trabajo a consumir en el restaurante.

Las redes se han volcado con ella y han reclamado inspecciones en los anuncios de empleo para evitar este tipo de situaciones:

