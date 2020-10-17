"Para escapar había que trepar un muro de 3 metros, por lo demás, buena cárcel": la original reseña de Soto Del Real que se ha viralizado en Twitter

José Pérez, un supuesto exrecluso del Centro Penitenciario Madrid V, Soto del Real, decidió redactar una reseña en Google sobre su experiencia en dicha cárcel durante los 14 años que estuvo preso. La original y desternillante crítica ha provocado cientos de comentarios en Twitter.
En la reseña habla sobre la seguridad de la cárcel y sobre sus intentos de escapar de ella, mencionando a su compañero Johnny El mazas. "La última vez que nos pillaron, el guardia nos dio unos batacazos con la porra". La naturalidad con la que cuenta sus aventuras ha generado muchas risas en las redes.
Según argumenta, la mala puntuación que otorgó al centro penitenciario se debe a que para huir de él hay que trepar un muro de tres metros y eso "pone en riesgo a los reclusos", pero, por lo demás, "buena cárcel". Esto han comentado entre risas algunos de los usuarios:
La mejor review de una cárcel pic.twitter.com/Fg4fhX2E8c
— Rey de Armada (@ceciarmy) October 15, 2020
NESECITO la serie con Jose Perez y Johnny el Mazas???? https://t.co/2tiPNQAXXA
— man1 (@manu_cal) October 16, 2020
El tripadvisor penitenciario https://t.co/g21xFIYHIp
— Lizarnost (@lizarnost) October 16, 2020
Cuando pensé que lo había visto todo: https://t.co/VuzIQCCXrJ
— Abril (@AbrilAgnolon_) October 16, 2020
Lo mejor que verás hoy https://t.co/JsXyQbjQd6
— AliciiaTeerron (@aliiiitrr) October 16, 2020
Están tardando en hacer una peli sobre José Pérez y Johnny el Mazas https://t.co/DNYyorUQsr
— ©️rıssh???? (@Krisyurek) October 16, 2020
Dan ganas de visitarla. https://t.co/HWZrsrisJh
— rafatmacias (@rafatmacias) October 17, 2020
buena cárcel simpática https://t.co/0f6LpVsGq3
— paula (@paucostanz0) October 16, 2020
