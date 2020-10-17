Diario Público
"Para escapar había que trepar un muro de 3 metros, por lo demás, buena cárcel": la original reseña de Soto Del Real que se ha viralizado en Twitter

José Pérez, un supuesto exrecluso del Centro Penitenciario Madrid V, Soto del Real, decidió redactar una reseña en Google sobre su experiencia en dicha cárcel durante los 14 años que estuvo preso. La original y desternillante crítica ha provocado cientos de comentarios en Twitter.

En la reseña habla sobre la seguridad de la cárcel y sobre sus intentos de escapar de ella, mencionando a su compañero Johnny El mazas. "La última vez que nos pillaron, el guardia nos dio unos batacazos con la porra". La naturalidad con la que cuenta sus aventuras ha generado muchas risas en las redes.

Según argumenta, la mala puntuación que otorgó al centro penitenciario se debe a que para huir de él hay que trepar un muro de tres metros y eso "pone en riesgo a los reclusos", pero, por lo demás, "buena cárcel". Esto han comentado entre risas algunos de los usuarios:

