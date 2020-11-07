"Goodbye everybody, I've got to go": el brillante vídeo en el que Trump se 'despide' de la Casa Blanca al ritmo de Queen

"Goodbye everybody, I've got to go", al ritmo de Bohemian Rhapsody se despedía Donald Trump de la Casa Blanca o al menos eso han imaginado los usuarios de Twitter que han creado un vídeo del presidente estadounidense con la canción del grupo británico Queen. Como si de una canción profética se tratase el desternillante vídeo enseña a Trump diciendo frases como "tengo que dejaros a todos atrás y enfrentar la verdad".

Y es que desde el pasado martes el conteo de los votos de las elecciones presidenciales en Estados Unidos sigue en marcha, pese a las declaraciones de "fraude" por parte del actual mandatario. Su rival, el candidato demócrata Joe Biden, lleva la delantera y ya son muchos quienes lo dan como ganador y piden a Trump que se retire humildemente y deje de lado sus amenazas sin ningún tipo de pruebas.

El vídeo, publicado por la cuenta de Twitter de RobertDeNiroUS (@RobertDeNiroUS), lleva ya más de dos millones de reproducciones y enseña una recopilación de varias declaraciones del presidente al ritmo de la famosa canción.

Estas son algunas de las reacciones al vídeo:

