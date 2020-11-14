Es inusual, pero ha pasado. Tensión en la vista oral por los atentados del 17-A. El magistrado Alfonso Guevara alzó la voz y ha generado polémica en redes sociales.

El Consejo de la Abogacía Catalana (CICAC) ha manifestado este viernes su rechazo "por el trato que el magistrado Félix Alfonso Guevara está dispensando" a los letrados en la vista oral del juicio de la Audiencia Nacional por los atentados del 17-A en Barcelona y Cambrils (Tarragona).

Así lo resumía la vocal Paz Valles a través de su cuenta de Twitter: "¿A quién no le ha gritado alguna vez un juez? A mi sí, y duele. Los abogados, en la defensa de nuestros clientes, soportamos gritos y humillaciones que no deberíamos tolerar. Yo no acepto en mi vida que nadie me grite ¿Por qué debo aguantar que un juez lo haga? Debería prohibirse".

La decana del CICAC, Mª Eugènia Gay, ha criticado que este trato esta suponiendo una "grave limitación al ejercicio del derecho de defensa, pilar fundamental de cualquier Estado democrático y de derecho" que debe garantizar el ejercicio pleno de derechos y libertades.

En un comunicado del CICAC, ven inaceptable que en la Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional se estén produciendo estos comportamientos "por parte de aquellos que deben impartir justicia", a quienes desde la abogacía se respeta profundamente, han dicho. Además, han afirmado que se reservan el derecho a formular una queja ante el Consejo General del Poder Judicial, por si "estos hechos pudieran ser constitutivos de la falta prevista en el artículo 418.5 de la L.