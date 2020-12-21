Diario Público
Nigel Farage Un periodista chino pone en su sitio al líder xenófobo británico Nigel Farage: "Deja de hablar mierda"

A estas alturas de la película ya resulta un poco cansino oír hablar del "virus chino" al referirse al coronavirus. El virus es global y está extendido por todo el planeta, pero la ultrarderecha, con Donald Trump al frente, se empeña una y otra vez en culpar a China por ser éste el primer país en el que surgió el virus. El último en sumarse a esta sandez ha sido Nigel Farage, líder del Partido de la Independencia en Reino Unido (UK Independence Party, UKIP), uno de los principales impulsores del brexit y reconocido xenófobo.

Farage ha publicado un tuit que, además de indignante, es mentira. "Las navidades han sido canceladas. Gracias, China", ha escrito Farage en su cuenta de Twitter. Así, sin más. No sabemos si Farage pretendía ser gracioso o simplemente mostrarse como el xenófobo que es, pero ha logrado llamar la atención con un mensaje que se ha convertido en viral. Lo peor de la gente como Farage siempre son los palmeros.

Menos mal que en Twitter hay mucha más gente con sentido común que sin él. Un periodista del China Daily ha puesto a Farage en su sitio con una contundente e inapelable respuesta que desde aquí no podemos menos que compartir: "Ponte una mascarilla y deja de hablar mierda". Su tuit ya supera los 74.000 'me gusta' y sigue subiendo.