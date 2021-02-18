Diario Público
Coronavirus "Angela Merkel somos todos": la reacción al olvidarse la mascarilla con la que te sentirás identificado

Las llaves, la cartera, el móvil... y la mascarilla. Más de un año después del primer caso de coronavirus en España, ya nos hemos acostumbrado a vivir con este elemento de protección siempre encima. La seguridad propia y la de los demás obliga ante una pandemia que ya se ha cobrado la vida de más de 66.000 personas en nuestro país y más de 2,4 millones en todo el mundo.

Pero, claro, a veces la cabeza es lo que tiene, y por un instante puedes olvidarte de ella. Es justo lo que le pasó a la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, en cuyo país es obligatorio llevarla desde el 27 de abril.

Tras hacer uso de la palabra en el parlamento alemán, momento durante el cual se quitó la mascarilla, regresó a su asiento. En ese instante se dio cuenta con un gesto cláramente reconocible y rápidamente regresó a su por ella.

Un gesto que se ha hecho viral y con el que muchos se han sentido identificados:
