Las llaves, la cartera, el móvil... y la mascarilla. Más de un año después del primer caso de coronavirus en España, ya nos hemos acostumbrado a vivir con este elemento de protección siempre encima. La seguridad propia y la de los demás obliga ante una pandemia que ya se ha cobrado la vida de más de 66.000 personas en nuestro país y más de 2,4 millones en todo el mundo.
Pero, claro, a veces la cabeza es lo que tiene, y por un instante puedes olvidarte de ella. Es justo lo que le pasó a la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, en cuyo país es obligatorio llevarla desde el 27 de abril.
Angela Merkel somos todos pic.twitter.com/Ti8TdyEiv6
— Marta Domínguez (@1Eme_) February 17, 2021
Tras hacer uso de la palabra en el parlamento alemán, momento durante el cual se quitó la mascarilla, regresó a su asiento. En ese instante se dio cuenta con un gesto cláramente reconocible y rápidamente regresó a su por ella.
Un gesto que se ha hecho viral y con el que muchos se han sentido identificados:
la primera vez que entiendo Alemán sin escuchar ni el audio 🙂
— Angel Sánchez (@Giraldill0) February 17, 2021
Ahí ha dicho: Joder, la puta mascarilla. Vaya cabeza, jeje.
— La Espesita (@LEspesita) February 17, 2021
¡Ha dicho "coño, la mascarilla"!!, que le he leído los labios yo...????
— Manuel Sánchez Barea (@ManuelSBarea) February 17, 2021
-Algo se me olvida...
-Hostia, hostia, hostia
-Correeeee
-Ufffff, yaaa pic.twitter.com/fe2nFuFZ4r
— Kannia ???? (@Kannia8) February 18, 2021
Yo mismo ayer a los cinco minutos de salir andando de una terraza!!
— Pedro Garre Pérez ????️????????????✏️ (@PedroGarrePrez) February 17, 2021
Merkel nos representa cuando olvidamos la mascarilla ???? https://t.co/pGC0mJXgJV
— Evelyn ???? (@EveSarmiento02) February 17, 2021
