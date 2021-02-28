Diario Público
ENTREVISTA AZNAR "Más de la mitad, investigados por la Justicia": el primer Gobierno de Aznar, retratado al recordar la imagen del posado oficial en su 25 aniversario

Gobierno Aznar
El expresidente de España José María Aznar suele destacar por sus declaraciones de orgullo acerca de su labor y la de su partido en la historia del país. En una entrevista al diario ABC, Aznar ha tratado el tema del "triunfo del 96", cuando llegó al Gobierno hace exactamente 25 años. Sin embargo, la realidad es dura con la imagen de aquel Ejecutivo: más de la mitad de los integrantes habrían estado o están siendo investigados por la Justicia.

Y es que los casos de corrupción en el Partido Popular pasan factura al echar la vista atrás; y al frente.
