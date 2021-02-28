El expresidente de España José María Aznar suele destacar por sus declaraciones de orgullo acerca de su labor y la de su partido en la historia del país. En una entrevista al diario ABC, Aznar ha tratado el tema del "triunfo del 96", cuando llegó al Gobierno hace exactamente 25 años. Sin embargo, la realidad es dura con la imagen de aquel Ejecutivo: más de la mitad de los integrantes habrían estado o están siendo investigados por la Justicia.
Aznar habla en ABC por el ‘aniversario’ del triunfo del 96. La foto de su primer Gobierno es demoledora, más de la mitad investigados por la Justicia pic.twitter.com/GKZNNxsaVz
— Pilar Velasco (@Pevelasco) February 28, 2021
Y es que los casos de corrupción en el Partido Popular pasan factura al echar la vista atrás; y al frente.
Panda de chorizos. https://t.co/7X4HuRq9Kq
— Andres Pérez montejo (@AndresPrezmont1) February 28, 2021
No es la foto de una victoria electoral, es la foto de una banda criminal. https://t.co/qDzA4aDtVk
— Galerna ???? (@1galerna) February 28, 2021
Y la de la boda de la hija, también. Sólo el cura debe librarse.
— Núria Pifarré (@Nuria1966) February 28, 2021
