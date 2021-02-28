Diario Público
Twitter "Y la semana que viene le dirán a la gente que no salgan en el 8M": críticas por un acto de Vox con decenas de personas pese a su censura a la marcha feminista

La portavoz y secretaria general del grupo parlamentario Vox en el Congreso de los Diputados, Macarena Olona, ha sido la protagonista en redes sociales por una imagen en la que se puede ver a la política rodeada de gente, en plena pandemia por el coronavirus, a pesar de culpabilizar continuamente a la marcha del 8 de marzo de 2020 de ser el gran propagador del virus en España.

Las imágenes han tenido lugar en el acto en el que ha participado este domingo en la Plaza de San Francisco de Sevilla, bajo el lema El fracaso de las autonomías frente a la pandemia, que ha contado también con la intervención del portavoz en el Parlamento de Andalucía, Alejandro Hernández, y el presidente de Vox Sevilla, Javier Cortés.

Las respuestas a Olona y Vox han sido contundentes. El partido ultra quiere que el 8M sea el día de las víctimas del coronavirus, pero parece que sus manifestaciones son free covid.