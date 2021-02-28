La portavoz y secretaria general del grupo parlamentario Vox en el Congreso de los Diputados, Macarena Olona, ha sido la protagonista en redes sociales por una imagen en la que se puede ver a la política rodeada de gente, en plena pandemia por el coronavirus, a pesar de culpabilizar continuamente a la marcha del 8 de marzo de 2020 de ser el gran propagador del virus en España.
Las imágenes han tenido lugar en el acto en el que ha participado este domingo en la Plaza de San Francisco de Sevilla, bajo el lema El fracaso de las autonomías frente a la pandemia, que ha contado también con la intervención del portavoz en el Parlamento de Andalucía, Alejandro Hernández, y el presidente de Vox Sevilla, Javier Cortés.
Sevilla, hoy. Y la semana que viene le dirán a la gente que no salgan a manifestar en el 8M pic.twitter.com/NOuamc8j1R
— PabloMM (@pablom_m) February 28, 2021
Las respuestas a Olona y Vox han sido contundentes. El partido ultra quiere que el 8M sea el día de las víctimas del coronavirus, pero parece que sus manifestaciones son free covid.
¡No al 8M porque no es lo que yo quiero! Si es lo que quiero, por favor, venid todos. https://t.co/3qPJC8hEJG pic.twitter.com/K14XDOhQFg
— Miguel Ángel Vico (@Rey_Pygmalion) February 28, 2021
8M no, ya saldremos el año que viene y mientras, lo defendemos desde casa, pero esto MENOS #V????X https://t.co/Dj0rVuCF8y
— Luciiiiiiiii ???? (@lucilopezs) February 28, 2021
"Es que el 28F no tiene nada que ver con el 8M"
????????????????????
— Xus (@Xus55373521) February 28, 2021
