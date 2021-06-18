"Llega a ser Rajoy y se abre un portal al infierno allí mismo": Pedro Sánchez hablando coreano desata las risas en Twitter
El presidente de Corea del Sur, Moon Jae-in, ha estado estos días de visita oficial por España. Ya sabemos que en estos viajes de Estado el protocolo es muy importante, pero lo es mucho más ser un buen anfitrión y hacer que el visitante se sienta como en casa, agasajarlo y hablar maravillas de su país. Otra de las tradiciones es saludar a tan excelso visitante en su idioma, así que a Pedro Sánchez le tocó hablar en coreano el pasado miércoles. No les contamos más, lo mejor, como siempre, es que lo vean:
nuestro presi hablando en coreano kpoper n°1 pic.twitter.com/t7gGJgpe2C
— 성화's ana ???? (@httpxseonghwa) June 16, 2021
¿Ha dicho chonchín, chinchón o qué? Perdonen el chiste (es malo, lo sabemos), pero es que se pueden imaginar el cachondeo que se ha desatado en las redes sociales tras ver a nuestro presidente afanándose en hablar un idioma que, barruntamos, no debe de ser fácil. Los chistes, las risas y los chascarrillos se han sucedido uno tras otro. Difícil hacer una selección de los mejores. Ha costado, pero lo hemos hecho. Poco más podemos decir. Disfrétenlo.
Llega a ser Rajoy y se abre un portal al infierno allí mismo.
— Adrian Viera (@adrianviera93) June 17, 2021
Es que imagínate a Mariano diciendo URIYANKE Chonchin
Me meo.
— ????Ch【A】【R】l【Y】TheKing???? (@CharlyTheKing5) June 17, 2021
https://t.co/oF9Mkf5gHg en japonés nunca hablará porque sabe que nunca podrá superar AL Maestro xd
— Gear de Astora, cazador de Kamura® (@GearHauglir) June 17, 2021
— Álex (@alex__mckenna) June 17, 2021
@APM pic.twitter.com/bXGsahVHXN
— Javier (@jotauveefe) June 17, 2021
llevo media hora riendome y no paro de verdad ayuda
— 성화's ana ???? (@httpxseonghwa) June 16, 2021
Yamcha no era el de Dragón Ball?????
— Néstor Durán (@NestorD84) June 17, 2021
Chonching y Yamcha pic.twitter.com/rMGN6tjuZN
— Ludwig ❤???? (@Lvdvvig) June 17, 2021
Pues oye, lo intenta. Otros ni eso. Me parece estupendo.
— Mari-bel (@mbenito42) June 17, 2021
Jajajajajajaja que regulero. Pero la intención es buena.
— 에스터⁷ (@EgaKTBSPA) June 16, 2021
