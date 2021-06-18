"Llega a ser Rajoy y se abre un portal al infierno allí mismo": Pedro Sánchez hablando coreano desata las risas en Twitter

Por

El presidente de Corea del Sur, Moon Jae-in, ha estado estos días de visita oficial por España. Ya sabemos que en estos viajes de Estado el protocolo es muy importante, pero lo es mucho más ser un buen anfitrión y hacer que el visitante se sienta como en casa, agasajarlo y hablar maravillas de su país. Otra de las tradiciones es saludar a tan excelso visitante en su idioma, así que a Pedro Sánchez le tocó hablar en coreano el pasado miércoles. No les contamos más, lo mejor, como siempre, es que lo vean:

¿Ha dicho chonchín, chinchón o qué? Perdonen el chiste (es malo, lo sabemos), pero es que se pueden imaginar el cachondeo que se ha desatado en las redes sociales tras ver a nuestro presidente afanándose en hablar un idioma que, barruntamos, no debe de ser fácil. Los chistes, las risas y los chascarrillos se han sucedido uno tras otro. Difícil hacer una selección de los mejores. Ha costado, pero lo hemos hecho. Poco más podemos decir. Disfrétenlo.

