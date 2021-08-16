AfganistánEl futuro de las mujeres en Afganistán bajo el yugo talibán en una imagen que golpea las redes

Borrado de mujeres en Kabul, Afganistán

Las mujeres y los talibán en Afganistán.

Los talibán han necesitado tan solo una semana para hacerse con el poder en Afganistán y la instauración de una república islámica se da por hecho. Mientras miles de ciudadanos buscan desesperadamente salir del país, una imagen resume el destino de las mujeres en el país: serán borradas.

Si bien los rebeldes negocian para entrar pacíficamente en la capital, Kabul, y aunque hayan asegurado que "nadie será objeto de represalias", los habitantes de esta ciudad ya se están preparando para lo que se les viene encima cuando lleguen los autodenominados muyahidines del Emirato Islámico. 

Ls imágenes que están llegando son más que elocuentes, como ésta tomada por el periodista Lotfullah Najafizada, responsable de la cadena de informativos TOLOnews: un hombre pinta encima de los escaparates para borrar las imágenes de modelos posando con trajes de novia ‘occidentales’.

La foto impacta por lo que cuenta: la eliminación total de cualquier libertad o derecho para la mujer afgana.

