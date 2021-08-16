AfganistánEl futuro de las mujeres en Afganistán bajo el yugo talibán en una imagen que golpea las redes
Las mujeres y los talibán en Afganistán.
Los talibán han necesitado tan solo una semana para hacerse con el poder en Afganistán y la instauración de una república islámica se da por hecho. Mientras miles de ciudadanos buscan desesperadamente salir del país, una imagen resume el destino de las mujeres en el país: serán borradas.
Si bien los rebeldes negocian para entrar pacíficamente en la capital, Kabul, y aunque hayan asegurado que "nadie será objeto de represalias", los habitantes de esta ciudad ya se están preparando para lo que se les viene encima cuando lleguen los autodenominados muyahidines del Emirato Islámico.
Ls imágenes que están llegando son más que elocuentes, como ésta tomada por el periodista Lotfullah Najafizada, responsable de la cadena de informativos TOLOnews: un hombre pinta encima de los escaparates para borrar las imágenes de modelos posando con trajes de novia ‘occidentales’.
Kabul. pic.twitter.com/RyZcA7pktj
— Lotfullah Najafizada (@LNajafizada) August 15, 2021
La foto impacta por lo que cuenta: la eliminación total de cualquier libertad o derecho para la mujer afgana.
El horror hecho foto. https://t.co/AfMA5VBHj0
— Pablo delaRiva Muñiz ????????????????????️???? (@pabloDlariva) August 16, 2021
Para algunas es más fácil condenar piropos, fotografías de instagram o las matemáticas.. que levantar la voz contra los regímenes que convierten la vida de las mujeres en una pesadilla.
Preocupante Kabul.
Preocupantes silencios. https://t.co/nv6xA5fTst
— Marga Prohens (@MargaProhens) August 16, 2021
Todo está en esta imagen. La desaparición de las mujeres como personas con derechos. #Afganistan #Taliban https://t.co/yPEGcI69Qo
— Raquel Martos ????️???? (@RaquelMartos) August 15, 2021
Comienza la eliminación de las mujeres de los espacios públicos en Kabul. El peligro a las mujeres es inminente. Y el retroceso seguro. https://t.co/iEvr0se1wY
— Iris Amador (@i_amador) August 15, 2021
Qué tragedia, de nuevo el horror en Afganistán https://t.co/GML7vhZv2r
— palomadelrioTVE (@PalomadelrioTVE) August 15, 2021
