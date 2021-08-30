Dani Martín arrasa en Twitter con su reacción ante un comentario homófobo de Arévalo

Dani Martín asiste como invitado al programa El Hormiguero.

Dani Martín ha revolucionado Twitter tras escribir lo "vomitivas" que eran las declaraciones del cómico Arévalo en referencia a unas palabras homófobas que sentenció en televisión.

Arévalo apareció en el programa Viernes Deluxe donde fue protagonista de una gran polémica que duró todo el fin de semana. El cómico dijo que no era "machista, ni homófobo, ni xenófobo" para luego dejar al descubierto que tal vez un poco homófobo sí es, afirmando que "un hombre de verdad es un hombre que no es gay".

El músico entonces escribió en la red social:

Este tuit provocó multitud de reacciones:

