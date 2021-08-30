Dani Martín arrasa en Twitter con su reacción ante un comentario homófobo de Arévalo
Dani Martín asiste como invitado al programa El Hormiguero.
Dani Martín ha revolucionado Twitter tras escribir lo "vomitivas" que eran las declaraciones del cómico Arévalo en referencia a unas palabras homófobas que sentenció en televisión.
Arévalo apareció en el programa Viernes Deluxe donde fue protagonista de una gran polémica que duró todo el fin de semana. El cómico dijo que no era "machista, ni homófobo, ni xenófobo" para luego dejar al descubierto que tal vez un poco homófobo sí es, afirmando que "un hombre de verdad es un hombre que no es gay".
El músico entonces escribió en la red social:
Acabo de vomitar, después de ver las declaraciones de un señor llamado Arevalo, lo de señor lo digo por respeto, os dejo que voy a volver a vomitar ????
— Dani Martín (@_danielmartin_) August 28, 2021
Este tuit provocó multitud de reacciones:
Dios los cría y… pic.twitter.com/VQ3ihDNRyt
— Domingo ???? (@izualdomingo) August 28, 2021
No existen más excusas, se ha de terminar con lo rancio y caduco de este país cómo cuando limpiamos la nevera.
Gracias Dani por mostrar públicamente tu repulsa a las declaraciones de #Arevalo https://t.co/8RtrgL1ThN
— ????Christian/❤️ (@ChristianLyHe) August 29, 2021
Si hay algo mas espeluznante que las declaraciones de Arévalo, es la cantidad que gente que veis el sálvame. País… https://t.co/z3vJeaG9en
— Luis Softail (@LuisSoftail) August 29, 2021
Que lo diga un artista que no tiene filtros en las letras de sus canciones, es de traca. https://t.co/RTnoIfU2uA
— ???????????? ???? (@Patto_74) August 29, 2021
Mas gente como él, por favor https://t.co/hICXWxNyLC
— ????️????♓Albert ♓????️???? (@93_Albert_93) August 29, 2021
