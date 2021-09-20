Las redes estallan contra Amancio Ortega por crear empresas en Malta para pagar menos impuestos por sus yates

Por

Este lunes se ha conocido que Amancio Ortega, fundador y mayor accionista de Inditex, matriculó un yate en Malta con el que se ahorró millones de euros en impuestos debido a las ventajas fiscales que se ofrecen allí.

Tal y como se destaca en la exclusiva de Infolibre, Ortega montó tres sociedades en Malta para pagar menos impuestos por el yate que le había costado 95 millones de euros, aunque según cuenta el mismo medio, un portavoz de Amancio Ortega aseguró que la decisión no obedecía a motivaciones fiscales, sino al objetivo de poder navegar por el Mediterráneo con mayor discreción y privacidad.

Esta noticia no ha pasado desapercibida y multitud de tuiteros han manifestado su opinión. "¿Amancio Ortega decidió montar un chiringuito en Malta para pagar menos impuestos por su yate, antes o después de donar material médico para pagar menos a Hacienda?", ha escrito un conocido tuitero.

Más de Tremending