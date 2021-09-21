TwitterLa carta viral de un niño de ocho años a la que fuera su novia: "Esto no se ve ni en 'Pasión de Gavilanes'"
"Tu corazón es de color negro". Es el mensaje que le ha mandado un niño de tan solo ocho años a la que fuera su novia. Los hechos los ha contado la hermana de la pequeña a través de Twitter, donde ha colgado una imagen de la nota que recibió la niña, escrita en un pequeño trozo de papel cuadriculado y decorada con un corazón coloreado con un color oscuro.
mi hermana de 8 años y su novio han roto y él le ha dado esta notita pic.twitter.com/WTjszOZqyi
— miguita de pan ???? (@tirednoa) September 14, 2021
Resulta que la ruptura no le sentó bien al escolar y la historia no se quedó ahí.
hoy le ha mandado una diciéndole que le quiere mucho y que por favor le perdone https://t.co/cPufnL6UA3
— miguita de pan ???? (@tirednoa) September 15, 2021
Las redes sociales se han llenado de reacciones y comentarios sobre la misiva del pequeño.
Duras declaraciones https://t.co/PgpQZZItWg
— ????Spooky Tau ???? (@atenoux96) September 16, 2021
Novios y ruptura a los 8 años? A esa velocidad tu hermana a los 10 ya tiene un startup, a los 12 una empresa con sucursal en 7 países, a los 14 su propia empresa tipo spaceX, a los 19 marido multimillonario, a los 32 hijos y un divorcio con la mitad de la fortuna de su marido????
— Antonio José (@MonkeyD17078536) September 16, 2021
Bueno, esto no se ve ni en Pasión de Gavilanes bro???? https://t.co/ljXc2b5zhQ
— Sr. Solgar (@sr_solgar) September 16, 2021
el niño aparentemente es Lorca https://t.co/wbvnbyQKee
— Dena????️ (@bronzeanddream) September 15, 2021
Yo a los 8 años estaba con los playmobil todavía https://t.co/eu5KJJDQB1
— Dimas Parker ????????????️ (@DimasParker99) September 15, 2021
En 10 trapero https://t.co/zcEP9mk4hv
— KITO (@Markitograu) September 15, 2021
Perdona, el negro va con todo si se piensa que la ha hundido esta muuuuy equivocadito https://t.co/hNPVePQSPi
— Ara (@DramaKaiserin) September 15, 2021
