La carta viral de un niño de ocho años a la que fuera su novia: "Esto no se ve ni en 'Pasión de Gavilanes'"

"Tu corazón es de color negro". Es el mensaje que le ha mandado un niño de tan solo ocho años a la que fuera su novia. Los hechos los ha contado la hermana de la pequeña a través de Twitter, donde ha colgado una imagen de la nota que recibió la niña, escrita en un pequeño trozo de papel cuadriculado y decorada con un corazón coloreado con un color oscuro.

Resulta que la ruptura no le sentó bien al escolar y la historia no se quedó ahí.

Las redes sociales se han llenado de reacciones y comentarios sobre la misiva del pequeño.

