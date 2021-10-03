"Un expresidente español mentiroso hablando de honestidad…": Rufián arrasa en Twitter con un tuit explicando la convención del PP

Por

"Un expresidente francés corrupto hablando de liderazgo, un expresidente español mentiroso hablando de honestidad, un escritor fascista hablando de democracia, un exjuez consejero del PP hablando de imparcialidad y Ayuso hablando de compañerismo", decía Gabriel Rufián en su perfil de Twitter para analizar la convención nacional del PP.

El político de ERC, acostumbrado a dar en el clavo sobre la actualidad nacional, supo resumir en pocos caracteres las declaraciones de Vargas Llosa y la imputación por corrupción de Sarkozy. "Buen bagaje para Casado", finalizaba el catalán.

El tuit ha cosechado enormes aplausos e interacciones, algo a lo que Rufián debe estar acostumbrado.

