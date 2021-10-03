"Un expresidente español mentiroso hablando de honestidad…": Rufián arrasa en Twitter con un tuit explicando la convención del PP
"Un expresidente francés corrupto hablando de liderazgo, un expresidente español mentiroso hablando de honestidad, un escritor fascista hablando de democracia, un exjuez consejero del PP hablando de imparcialidad y Ayuso hablando de compañerismo", decía Gabriel Rufián en su perfil de Twitter para analizar la convención nacional del PP.
El político de ERC, acostumbrado a dar en el clavo sobre la actualidad nacional, supo resumir en pocos caracteres las declaraciones de Vargas Llosa y la imputación por corrupción de Sarkozy. "Buen bagaje para Casado", finalizaba el catalán.
Un expresidente francés corrupto hablando de liderazgo, un expresidente español mentiroso hablando de honestidad, un escritor fascista hablando de democracia, un exjuez consejero del PP hablando de imparcialidad y Ayuso hablando de compañerismo.
Buen bagaje para Casado.
— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) October 2, 2021
El tuit ha cosechado enormes aplausos e interacciones, algo a lo que Rufián debe estar acostumbrado.
PARA MORIRSE DE LA RISA https://t.co/za1LwIbEUt
— Carmen Gómez (@CarmenV02729367) October 2, 2021
Todo el congreso itinerante explicado en un tuit. https://t.co/ifJgaQRcCV
— ????♂️ The Question (@bwar75) October 2, 2021
Todo queda en casa.
Corrupción y mentira https://t.co/W5AZKj8wGd
— Antifascista. Eva Pérez Zuñiga ???????? (@ZigaPrez) October 2, 2021
No se puede decir mas claro y con menos palabras, es un análisis perfecto de lo que ha sido esta cosa que ha hecho el @populares y falta el cierre, me gustaria que fuera el cierre , pero de ese partido antidemocratico. https://t.co/bYiC0aN3xc
— al alba,un sol,un ci (@ciudadAnojfn) October 3, 2021
Pero mira que lo clava este hombre…. ???????????????? https://t.co/HbGntQTxJu
— CSAynoi (@sanjuan_carol) October 3, 2021
