"Hacen falta más profesores así": la emocionante carta que arrasa en Twitter de una maestra a su alumno tras una redacción sobre los derechos LGTBI
Javier escribió una redacción en su asignatura de Lengua Castellana sobre la homofobia en España y su profesora, al ver su valentía, le escribió una carta que está arrasando en las redes sociales, después de que éste la compartiera.
"Hacen falta más profesores así", ha escrito el alumno junto a una foto del texto que su maestra le ha escrito.
"La muerte de Samuel ha marcado un antes y un después en España. Vivimos en una sociedad compleja e hiriente que busca controlarnos en todas las formas posibles. Las personas como tu, Javi, que no agacháis la cabeza sois las que marcáis la diferencia", escribe la profesora.
"No dejes que nadie te diga lo contrario: tú puedes, tú vales y tú tienes el derecho a amar libremente. Gracias por compartir tu reflexión conmigo", continúa.
he escrito para lengua una redacción sobre la homofobia en España y mi profesora me ha escrito esto. hacen falta más profesores así ????️???? pic.twitter.com/DvMA9thtDL
— javi (@javiheerrero) October 2, 2021
El joven ha aprovechado la repercusión de su tuit para hacer pública su redacción, un texto en el que reflexiona sobre el incremento de las agresiones hacia el colectivo LGTBI+.
esta es la redacción que escribí. me hubiese gustado hablar del tema en más profundidad pero tenía que adaptarme a una extensión.
podéis leerla si tenéis un ratito 🙂 pic.twitter.com/33HhdTbPmi
— javi (@javiheerrero) October 5, 2021
La publicación ha generado multitud de reacciones y comentarios en Twitter. La mayoría de ellos señalan la importancia que puede suponer que un profesor respalde de esa forma a los alumnos que muestran su orientación sexual con libertad.
Enhorabuena a los dos, a ti por ser tú, como eres que nada hay que tapar o disimular y a tu prof}e por sentir, pensar y comunicar su libertad y con ella, la de tod@s, libres, por dios, libres ????????????????
— Carme Toxo (@ToxoCarme) October 5, 2021
ojalá todos fueran así, pero no todos los profesores si no todas las personas.
— ªdr!ªn♌︎ (@adrianrojaas_) October 3, 2021
Grande tu redacción, y grande la respuesta de tu profesora. Si hubiera más apoyo en las aulas, cambiaría mucho el tema. Mi clase siempre será un entorno seguro donde no se tolere la discriminación por cualquier causa
— Ana Durán (@RukiHime86) October 6, 2021
