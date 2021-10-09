"Hacen falta más profesores así": la emocionante carta que arrasa en Twitter de una maestra a su alumno tras una redacción sobre los derechos LGTBI

Javier escribió una redacción en su asignatura de Lengua Castellana sobre la homofobia en España y su profesora, al ver su valentía, le escribió una carta que está arrasando en las redes sociales, después de que éste la compartiera.

"Hacen falta más profesores así", ha escrito el alumno junto a una foto del texto que su maestra le ha escrito.

"La muerte de Samuel ha marcado un antes y un después en España. Vivimos en una sociedad compleja e hiriente que busca controlarnos en todas las formas posibles. Las personas como tu, Javi, que no agacháis la cabeza sois las que marcáis la diferencia", escribe la profesora.

"No dejes que nadie te diga lo contrario: tú puedes, tú vales y tú tienes el derecho a amar libremente. Gracias por compartir tu reflexión conmigo", continúa.

El joven ha aprovechado la repercusión de su tuit para hacer pública su redacción, un texto en el que reflexiona sobre el incremento de las agresiones hacia el colectivo LGTBI+.

La publicación ha generado multitud de reacciones y comentarios en Twitter. La mayoría de ellos señalan la importancia que puede suponer que un profesor respalde de esa forma a los alumnos que muestran su orientación sexual con libertad.

