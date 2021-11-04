La respuesta de Adrián Barbón sobre la homofobia que triunfa en Facebook

Por

El presidente de Asturias, Adrián Barbón, ha recibido una tonelada de elogios en las redes sociales por el comentario contra la homofobia que ha publicado en su cuenta de Facebook. El presidente asturiano acudió el pasado 2 de noviembre a un acto de protesta contra una agresión homófoba en la localidad de Siero, donde un joven homosexual había sido agredido la madrugada anterior. Barbón fue contundente en su mensaje: "Asturias quiere y debe ser una tierra libre de LGTBIfobia. Cada uno de nosotros debe vivir su vida con total Libertad y no sufrir agresiones por el hecho de que te gusten o ames a una persona de tu mismo sexo". Esta es su publicación.

Tras publicar este mensaje, Barbón empezó a recibir comentarios homófobos en su cuenta de Facebook. Algunos de esos mensajes decían claramente que Asturias tiene otros problemas más graves que la homofobia y que se dedicara a otras cosa. La respuesta de Barbón no se hizo esperar: "¿Qué me dedique a otros problemas? ¿Cuándo agreden a un chaval por ser homosexual? ¿Pero qué os creéis? El Presidente del Principado estará, SIEMPRE, con la Libertad de las personas".

Una respuesta muy celebrada, por cierto.

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas