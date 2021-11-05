El emotivo reencuentro de una familia de La Palma con sus perros perdidos tras la erupción del volcán
Momento del reencuentro de los tres perros con su familia.
Llevaban días perdidos, deambulando por La Palma. Se separaron de su familia tras la erupción del volcán y ahora por fin han podido reencontrarse. Esta es la emocionante escena de una chica tras poder abrazar a sus tres perros de nuevo. Tanto ella como los animales no pueden estar más contentos.
El reencuentro ha sido posible gracias a Antonio, un taxista de Gran Canaria que no dudó en ir hasta La Palma para ayudar a los afectados. Este voluntario, que por las mañanas trabaja en un centro de atención en Los Llanos y por las tardes rescata animales perdidos, se encontró a los tres perretes muertos de hambre y de sed, según informa la agencia Atlas.
Con la erupción del volcán, muchas familias tuvieron que dejar sus casas a toda prisa y después, con el avance de las coladas de lava, ya no pudieron regresar para recoger a sus mascotas. Gracias al trabajo de asociaciones y voluntarios se han podido rescatar a decenas de animales.
La emotiva imagen ha suscitado algunos comentarios en Twitter, entre alegría por el reencuentro, gente que se pregunta por qué la familia no se llevó de primeras a sus animales y tuiteros que responden a esta duda.
Noticias que le alegran a uno el día ❤️
— Nosce te ipsum (@NosceTe34598420) November 4, 2021
A mi si me evacuan me llevo a toda la familia conmigo.
Y cuando digo familia incluyo los animales.
— Rubén (@rmtnz331) November 4, 2021
Los dejó en protectora, en los realojamientos no dejan perros, ni en campamentos, ni en hospitales. Pierden sus casa, sus recuerdos, tienen que dejar en custodia a sus animales…. Ya tienen bastante, sobra el despelleje ????.
— eslegon (@eslegon) November 5, 2021
Precioso reencuentro! ❤️
— susanaformoselle@gmail.com (@susanaformosel1) November 4, 2021
Los voluntarios valen oro!!!!
— Esperanza (@Espersnza3) November 4, 2021
