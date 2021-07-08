Estás leyendo: Un cuarto joven detenido en A Coruña por el asesinato de Samuel Luiz

Asesinato homóbobo Un cuarto joven detenido en A Coruña por el asesinato de Samuel Luiz

El arresto se suma a los tres jóvenes, dos varones y una mujer de entre 20 y 25 años, que fueron detenidos ayer y acusados de asesinato. Todos ellos son amigos entre sí. Este último joven está acusado de homicidio y apropiación indebida

Manifestación contra los delitos de odio al colectivo LGBTi. Público

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un cuarto joven de entre 20 y 25 años por la muerte de Samuel Luiz el pasado sábado en A Coruña, han informado a Efe fuentes próximas a la investigación.

Este arresto se suma a los tres jóvenes, dos varones y una mujer de entre 20 y 25 años, que fueron detenidos ayer y acusados de asesinato. El cuarto detenido es amigo de los anteriores, que no conocían a la víctima.

Está acusado de homicidio y apropiación indebida -se quedó supuestamente con el teléfono móvil de la víctima-, ha indicado la Policía en su cuenta de Twitter.

Mientras tanto, los investigadores siguen visionando las imágenes tanto de cámaras públicas como privadas que hay instaladas en esa zona, con el objetivo de dirimir lo sucedido. De hecho, la investigación sigue abierta y bajo secreto de sumario por orden del juzgado, recuerda la Policía Nacional en un comunicado.

Samuel Luiz, de 24 años, murió asesinado la madrugada del viernes pasado a consecuencia de una brutal paliza propinada por un grupo de personas al grito de "maricón", según confirmaron testigos directos del ataque. El propio asesinato, y la circunstancia de que no se descarta ningún móvil (se baraja que no ha sido un crimen homófobo), ha propiciado multitud de manifestaciones de protesta del colectivo LGBTIQ.

