La Policía acusa de asesinato a los tres detenidos por la paliza mortal a Samuel

Los tres jóvenes, dos varones y una mujer de entre 20 y 25 años, son amigos entre ellos pero no conocían a la víctima.

Manifestación celebrada este lunes en la Puerta del Sol, en Madrid, para condenar la brutal agresión que acabó este sábado con la vida del joven Samuel Luiz, de 24 años, en A Coruña, un crimen por el que se ha continuado tomando declaración a los testigos
Manifestación celebrada este lunes en la Puerta del Sol, en Madrid. Javier López / EFE

La Policía ha acusado de asesinato a los tres detenidos por la paliza mortal a Samuel el pasado viernes en A Coruña, según ha informado Telecinco. Los tres jóvenes, dos varones y una mujer de entre 20 y 25 años, son amigos entre ellos pero no conocían a la víctima.

Los tres, de nacionalidad española y vecinos de A Coruña, han permanecido este miércoles en la Comisaría de Policía de Lonzas, donde han sido interrogados pero se han negado a declarar.

Fuentes cercanas al caso han asegurado a que los agentes han tomado declaración hasta el momento a 16 personas y esta misma tarde podrían haber interrogado a otras cinco.

También los investigadores siguen visionando las imágenes tanto de cámaras públicas como privadas que hay instaladas en esa zona, con el objetivo de dirimir lo sucedido.

Las dos amigas de la víctima, que esta mañana han vuelto a prestar declaración en el cuartel de Lonzas, han insistido en la imposibilidad de dar "demasiados datos" y que han declarado por separado, han comentado que están "muy contentas por cómo está llevando el caso la Policía" y han apuntado además que "esperan" que el juzgado correspondiente "no decepcione mucho".

Las jóvenes no han querido pronunciarse sobre la posibilidad de que durante este miércoles se produzcan nuevas detenciones, pero el delegado del Gobierno en Galicia, José Miñones, ha señalado en unas declaraciones remitidas a los medios que "podrían producirse arrestos en las siguientes horas".

