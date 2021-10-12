Estás leyendo: Un hombre asesina a su mujer en Vitoria y luego se suicida

Un hombre asesina a su mujer en Vitoria y luego se suicida

Se estaba separando de su marido. La Ertzaintza encontró en la vivienda a dos menores de edad.

Una mujer ha sido asesinada en Vitoria-Gasteiz por su marido, de quien se estaba separando. A continuación, el hombre se ha suicidado, han informado fuentes del departamento vasco de Seguridad

Sus cuerpos fueron hallados por uno de los hijos pareja en una vivienda del barrio de Sansomendi a las 7.20 horas de esta mañana. Tras alertar al Servicio de Emergencias, la Ertzaintza se ha trasladado a la vivienda, donde se hallaban dos menores de edad.

La Ertzaintza ha abierto una investigación y no ha facilitado más datos.

[Noticia en ampliación]

