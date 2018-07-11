La red social Twitter anunció este miércoles que la compañía dejará de contabilizar como seguidores aquellas cuentas que están congeladas o restringidas, por lo que algunos perfiles podrían ver reducidos su número de seguidores a partir de este jueves.
Las cuentas congeladas son aquellas cuya actividad está restringida porque su comportamiento ha sido sospechoso y por el que Twitter ha solicitado a su dueño que valide su autenticidad y resetee sus contraseñas.
Este tipo de cuentas no tiene nada que ver, según advierte la compañía en un comunicado, con las bloqueadas o eliminadas por motivos de spam o creadas por "bots" (programas que crean perfiles y tienen capacidad para interactuar como si fuera un usuarios real).
La medida, que se comenzará a implementar este jueves, se toma con el objetivo de que la conversación en la red de microbloging sea lo más fiable y verídica posible y que las cifras de seguidores, que son usadas como referencia de relevancia, sean más precisas y fiables, añade la compañía.
Twitter calcula que el 6% del total de sus cuentas está congelada y prevé que, de media, la mayoría de usuarios pierda unos cuatro seguidores o menos. Aquellas cuentas con mayor número de seguidores contarán previsiblemente con una mayor reducción. Las cuentas bloqueadas no serán eliminadas, de modo que su propietario puede volver a activarla.
La compañía quiere desmarcar esta iniciativa de su fuerte campaña contra el spam y los bots malicios (los programas), que ha iniciado recientemente y con la que solo en mayo de este año identificó 9,9 millones de cuentas fraudulentas.
Durante el primer trimestre de este año, Twitter también ha suspendido más de 142.000 aplicaciones que violan sus reglas en esta materia y que fueron responsables de más de 130 millones de tuits de baja calidad o spam.
