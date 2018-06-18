Después de anunciar que había sido diagnosticado con cáncer de laringe y cancelar su gira de este año, el que fuera guitarrista y voz de Barricada, Francisco Javier Hernández Boni, entró el pasado 12 de junio en quirófano para que le extirparan el tumor.
"La operación fue bien dentro de lo que cabe, los médicos pudieron extirpar el tumor en su totalidad. La buena, buenísima noticia es que Boni ha salvado la vida, la mala es que ha perdido la voz. Su voz. Nuestra voz. Vuestra voz", explica el comunicado hecho público este lunes.
Dicho texto añade: "Una de las mejores voces del rocanrol, moldeada de forma tan personal y única a lo largo de tantos años, se apaga; no así su música y su legado de canciones y conciertos que muchos de vosotros y vosotras seguramente guardareis en el recuerdo. Hoy con más motivo".
"Ahora toca interiorizar lo sucedido, recuperarse y aprender a vivir en esta nueva situación. Todos deseamos que pronto podamos volver a oír rugir su guitarra", prosigue el comunicado, que termina con agradecimientos "a todos y todas por las muestras de cariño recibidas", así como "al equipo médico de otorrino que le ha tratado".
Francisco Javier Hernández Boni fue miembro fundador de Barricada y estuvo en el grupo desde 1982 hasta su separación en 2013. En la actualidad estaba desarrollando su carrera en solitario.
