La Policía Nacional ha detenido a 21 personas este lunes en el marco de un nuevo operativo contra una trama de apuestas amañadas en partidos de fútbol de Tercera División masculina y Primera División femenina.
El operativo ha sido desarrollado por agentes de la Unidad de Delitos Especializados y Violentos (UDEV) de la Policía Nacional, en colaboración con Europol, la agencia policial de la UE.
Los supuestos amaños afectan a partidos de la Tercera División masculina y de la Primera División femenina. Según han informado a Europa Press fuentes policiales el operativo está centrado en Andalucía y Extremadura.
El pasado mes de febrero, la Policía Nacional llevó a cabo un operativo contra una trama de amaños en las apuestas del fútbol en Segunda B y Tercera División que lideraba dos exfutbolistas y que se saldó con 28 arrestos.
En esta ocasión, el operativo se centró en Badajoz, donde se inició la investigación, Jerez, Albacete, Madrid y Barcelona. Según la investigación, en la trama participaban varios jugadores de diferentes clubes españoles que supuestamente tenían conexión con una red de amaños gestionada desde China. Los jugadores habían sido previamente instruidos para forzar situaciones en los partidos de fútbol (penaltis, saques de esquina, etc.) sobre las que, posteriormente, se hacían apuestas suculentas.
La investigación por un delito de estafa y corrupción en los negocios la centralizó un juzgado de Zafra (Badajoz) al tener constancia la Fiscalía de supuestos amaños que afectaban a la Tercera extremeña. La Policía siguió el rastro a los indicios sobre que varios jugadores de diferentes equipos de fútbol habían realizado apuestas en varios partidos para obtener beneficios.
