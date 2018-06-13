La Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) ha recibido advertencias por parte de los supervisores internacionales de la existencia de nueve entidades no autorizadas para prestar servicios de inversión localizadas en Reino Unido, Luxemburgo y Suecia.

El regulador británico (FCA) ha alertado sobre la existencia de seis sociedades clones que operan bajo el nombre de entidades que sí tienen autorización. Se trata de Loanovao, Mutual Fund LTD, Tradeovest, Light Finance, Gumpold Christian & CO y The Haighton Ruth Group.

Además, la Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) de Luxemburgo ha advertido de que la entidad Beltra Solutions S.A. / Beltra Solutions (Europe) S.A., que opera bajo el dominio web beltra-solutions.com, no está autorizada para prestar servicios financieros.

Por su parte, el supervisor sueco Finansinspektionen (FI) ha emitido dos advertencias acerca de Aeon Group International (aeongroup-intl.com) y Littinvest / Explatinum (lp littinvest.com), que no son entidades registradas ni autorizadas.

Las advertencias de reguladores extranjeros de ámbito europeo pueden ser consultadas en la web de la CNMV como advertencias sobre entidades no autorizadas y como otro tipo de advertencias. Además, la web de la CNMV ofrece un buscador de entidades advertidas.

