La Justicia ha dado la razón al sindicato CUT, que denunció los intentos de la Corporación Radio Televisión de Galicia (CRTVG) de “reventar” la huelga feminista del pasado 8 de marzo, al llamar a personal para sustituir a las mujeres que decidieron secundar los paros ese día.
Concretamente, la sentencia se refiere al caso del relevo de la presentadora del informativo Galicia Noticias, que había ido a la huelga, por un compañero, informa eldiario.es.
La sentencia, con fecha del 26 de abril, confirma que efectivamente la presentadora fue sustituida por el editor del informativo, es decir, por su jefe.
Así, el tribunal confirma que, por ser la actividad de ser presentadora de ese espacio la “habitual” desempeñada por la mujer que secundó la huelga, concluye que su sustitución por el jefe puede considerarse como “una conducta encuadrable dentro del esquirolaje [sic] interno".
Según eldiario.es, que cita el fallo judicial, la sustitución de la presentadora "tuvo su origen en un mandato empresarial", ya que "fue la CRTVG quien sustituyó" a la presentadora por otra persona "ante la ausencia (...) por ejercicio del derecho a la huelga".
Declara “vulnerado el derecho a la huelga” del sindicato como convocante, tras subrayar que la decisión de sustituir a la trabajadora por un hombre "en una huelga cuya principal reivindicación es la igualdad real de las mujeres en el mundo laboral" es "un indicio más que suficiente".
El canal público ha sido condenado a abonar al sindicato 15.625,50 euros en concepto de indemnización por daños y perjuicios. Contra esta sentencia cabe recurso de casación.
