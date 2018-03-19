Un hombre retiene a la mujer del cónsul de Mali en el consulado de Barcelona

Un hombre retiene desde las 15:00 horas a la mujer del cónsul de Mali en Barcelona en el edificio diplomático de este país en la capital catalana, por lo que los Mossos d'Esquadra y la Policía Nacional están mediando para tratar que la deje en libertad.
Según fuentes de la investigación, una mujer ha alertado al teléfono de emergencias 112 de lo que ocurría en el consulado de Mali, situado en la Avenida Josep Tarradellas de Barcelona.
El 112 ha activado a los Mossos d'Esquadra, que han enviado al lugar a agentes de la unidad especial de intervención (GEI), por si fuera necesario actuar, y a un equipo de mediadores que está negociando para que el hombre, de nacionalidad maliense y que, según las primeras informaciones no iría armado, deje en libertad a la mujer.
El hombre exige a cambio de dejar libre a la mujer del cónsul que se le arregle su documentación, según las fuentes.
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han alertado a la Policía Nacional de este incidente abierto en el consultado, por lo que efectivos de este cuerpo policial también se han personado al lugar para participar en un dispositivo conjunto.
