Pío García Escudero presidirá el PP de Madrid hasta su próximo congreso

El diputado presidente Juan Carlos Vera será el secretario general autonómico del partido

El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, con el del Senado, Pío García Escudero, en los pasillos de la Cámara Alta. EFE/Zipi

El presidente del Senado, Pío García Escudero, presidirá el PP de Madrid hasta el próximo congreso regional, y Juan Carlos Vera será el secretario general autonómico del partido, según ha anunciado hoy el coordinador general del PP, Fernando Martínez-Maíllo.

El próximo 15 de mayo se celebrará un Comité Ejecutivo Nacional del PP para aprobar la designación de ambos, que a su vez podrán integrar nuevos nombres a su equipo.

Se mantienen tanto así el Comité Ejecutivo Regional y la Junta Directiva Regional de Madrid, aunque se podrán integrar personas que el nuevo presidente y el nuevo secretario general elijan.

