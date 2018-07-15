El director del CNI, Félix Sanz Roldán, comparecerá a petición propia en la Comisión de Gastos Reservados del Congreso de los Diputados para explicar las actuaciones del servicio de inteligencia en relación con la princesa Corina, conocida como la 'amiga intima' del Rey Emérito Juan Carlos I, según informaron fuentes parlamentarias.
En los últimos días se han divulgado unas declaraciones de la princesa Corina en las que, además de decir que el Rey Emérito tenía cuentas en Suiza y cobraba comisiones, criticaba la actuación de los servicios secretos españoles.
Sanz Roldán ya ha informado en relación con este asunto en la misma Comisión el 19 de marzo de 2013.
