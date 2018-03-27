41 de las 64 víctimas del incendio en el centro comercial de Siberia eran niños 

De las 64 personas que murieron en el incendio el pasado domingo en un centro comercial de la ciudad siberiana de Kémerovo 41 eran niños, según las listas difundidas este martes por el gabinete de crisis organizado por los familiares de las víctimas, informaron medios locales.
Un grupo de ciudadanos que visitó este martes el depósito de cadáveres de Kémerovo confirmó las cifras de víctimas mortales ofrecidas por las autoridades.
"Inspeccionamos el depósito. Hay un lista de 64 fallecidos. Examinamos los cuerpos. A juzgar por sus tamaños, había unos 20 adultos y los demás eran niños", dijo uno de los miembros del grupo en la concentración que tiene lugar frente a la sede de la administración regional de Kémerovo, según la agencia Interfax.
El presidente de Rusia, Vladímir Putin, quien a primera hora de la mañana depositó flores en el lugar de la tragedia, se reunió con ese grupo de ciudadanos en el depósito de cadáveres y les prometió que "todos los culpables será castigados".
En una reunión con autoridades locales y federales trasmitida en directo por televisión, el mandatario fue informado de las medidas de asistencia a los familiares de las víctimas mortales y los heridos, así como de los primeros avances de la investigación.
Dos hipótesis
El presidente del Comité de Instrucción de Rusia (CIR), Alexcandr Bastrikin, indicó que el incendio se originó en una plaza de juegos infantiles en la cuarta planta del centro comercial, de nombre Zímnaya Vishnia" (Cereza de Invierno).
"Hay dos hipótesis: una, un cortocircuito provocado por defectos del sistema eléctrico, y la otra -que creemos mucho menos posible- es que alguien haya encendido un fuego", dijo.
Bastrikin afirmó que nada más declararse el incendio "la mayor parte del personal (del centro comercial) huyó, abandonando a su suerte a los niños y a sus padres".
"Los empleados responsables de la seguridad, de organizar la evacuación, fueron los primeros en salir corriendo", denunció Bastrikin, quien agregó que entre el personal del centro comercial "prácticamente no se produjeron víctimas".
